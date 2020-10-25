Richard Parkin Stine

Mr. Stine passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Tyler. He was born March 14, 1942 in Keyser, West Virginia to Michael Stine Sr. and Elizabeth Orr Stine.
Richard resided in Bullard with his wife Linda on a small piece of property where he was the CEO of Stine Swine and loved taking care of the animals including chickens, pigeons, peacocks and pigs with his grandson Hudson Hykel. Richard also spent most of his time on the lake fishing with his grandson Hudson Hykel or with friends such as his golf group, hunting group, breakfast club or just sitting on the porch with friends talking.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Stine Sr. and Elizabeth Orr Stine, and his sister-in-law, Mary Jane Stine. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Linda Gail Stine; sister, Nancy Wooldridge with husband Clifton Wooldridge; sister, Sharon Caldwell with husband Don Caldwell; brother, David Stine; and brother, Gregg Stine with wife Suzanne Stine. Richard also leaves 5 children: daughter, Marla Adair, daughter, Ann Laubhan with husband Chris Laubhan, daughter, Kim Thorn with husband Shane Thorn, daughter, Kathy Hykel with husband Jeff Hykel, and son, Kyle Funderburgh. Richard also leaves 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and thoughts during this time.