Richard Malcon Magner
TYLER — Richard ‘Dick’ Malcon Magner, 95, passed away peacefully in Tyler, Texas, on June 10, 2023—just a week shy of his 96th birthday—which he was looking forward to celebrating with family. He was a beloved, generous, and kind husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He will be sorely missed, but fondly remembered.
Dick was born on June 18, 1927, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to James Vincent and Dorothea Magner. Before graduating from Sharon High School, Dick was able to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II— by claiming he was 18 years old when he was only 17. Dick earned his Bachelor of Science from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1952, and his Master of Science in Education from Westminster College (Pennsylvania) in 1957.
Dick married Thelma (Nelson) in 1953. They welcomed their son, Nace, in 1956 and daughter, Neysa, in 1957. Dick was a Certified Public Accountant and taught accounting at Youngstown State University for 30 years, where he was selected “Professor of the Year” by his students. After retirement, Dick was invited to the Guangdong Provincial Institute in Guangdong, China, where he served as an honorary professor. He resided in Greenville, Pennsylvania, for over 40 years before moving to Tyler in 2005 to be closer to family.
Dick was an avid and accomplished tennis player well into his late 80s. He began running in his 50s and completed several marathons, including the 1980 Boston Marathon. Even in his 90s, Dick was known for his ballroom dancing skills. His fashionable clothing choices were legendary, and he was always ready to dress up in a suit and tie—even to go to the doctor’s office. He could often be seen driving around town in his red Mercedes. Dick was an avid reader of history, particularly about the Civil War and World War II. He enjoyed watching movies and sporting events, particularly basketball and football games. Dick’s greatest love was his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, James Vincent and Dorothea, his wife, Thelma, his brothers, James and Robert, and his special friend, Lois Freeman. He is survived by his children, Nace Magner (Mary) and Neysa Roberts (Randy); his grandchildren, Justin Roberts (Paige), Ryan Roberts (Vivian), John Magner (Beth), Tyler Roberts (Madisen Seidel, fiancé), and Eamonn Magner; and his great-grandchildren, Pippa Roberts, Pacey Roberts, and Penelope Roberts.
A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 24th at Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. If desired, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.