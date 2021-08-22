Richard Jordan Daniel
TYLER — Richard Jordan Daniel, 88, of Tyler, passed away on August 18, 2021. Richard was born December 8, 1932 in Martins Mill to Albert Willie Daniel and Gertrude Lancaster Daniel Mewbourn.
Richard grew up in Martins Mill. After moving to Dallas, he served in the Air Force for four years. He Married Rosemary Jane Fulghum in 1957. He retired from Procter & Gamble after over 40 years of service. Richard enjoyed fishing, horse shows, football, cars, boats and spending time outdoors. He was a member of Brookside Baptist Church in Myrtle Springs and a Mason for many years.
Mr. Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Daniel and Gertrude Daniel Mewbourn; wife, Rosemary Daniel; son, Roger Daniel; sisters: Barbara Moosberg, Frances Collins and Cheryl Mewbourn; and brother, Larry Mewbourn.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Teresa and David Cutright; four grandchildren: Jesse Daniel, Richard Cutright, Robert Cutright and Farron Daniel; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Myra Bryner.
A visitation for Richard will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Eubank Funeral Home, Canton.