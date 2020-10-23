Richard James Williams
BEAUMONT — Graveside services for Mr. Richard Williams, 57 of Beaumont, formerly of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 am. The service will be held in New Hope Bullard Cemetery with Pastor Reginald Long, eulogist. **MASK ARE REQUIRED** under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Williams was born on September 16, 1963 and transitioned on October 12, 2020. Public viewing will be at the funeral home on Friday from 2-8 pm.
