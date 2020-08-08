Richard Halsey Cox
In Loving Memory of Richard Halsey Cox
TYLER — On Friday, July 10, 2020, Richard passed away in Tyler, Texas at the age of 82.
Richard was born on March 17, 1938 in Rahway, New Jersey to Doris and H.E. Cox. He met the love of his life and married Juliette Findlay Cox on September 9, 1979. After retiring in 2001, Richard and Julie moved to Tyler, Texas and lived on Lake Tyler East before settling down closer in town.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Amanda Cox, and his wife and soulmate Juliette. He is survived by his four step-sons, Benjamin H. Harper Jr., his wife Melissa, Robert F. Harper and Lorna Harper, Michael A. Harper, his wife Stacey, and David W. Harper, his wife Lisa; as well as grandchildren Pearson Harper, Emmy Harper, Mia Harper, and Fynn Harper. Because of COVID a service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to: The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.