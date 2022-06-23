Richard Griffin
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Richard Griffin, 72, of Chandler, are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Lilley officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Griffin passed away June 18, 2022, in Chandler.
Richard Warren Griffin was born February 15, 1950, in San Marcus, the son of Joseph Brandt Griffin and Marjorie Ruth (Cain) Griffin. He graduated from Newton High School in 1968 and Stephen F. Austin State University with a bachelor’s in Geology in 1973. Richard worked in the petroleum industry as a geologist under his company, Griffin Operating, established in 1983. He was an avid duck hunter and enjoyed all things agriculture, including farming, raising livestock, and growing hay. For many years, his high-quality hay won the grand prize at the Annual Smith County Hay Show and Auction at the East Texas State Fair- something he took great pride in. He was a longtime Geological Society member, a private pilot, an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed scuba diving, and raced in regattas. In recent years, Richard could be found riding his Kubota side-by-side around his property. His remarkable legacy as a son, father, grandfather, and friend will live on in the lives of those he leaves behind.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Keith Griffin and Douglas Griffin.
Survivors include son, Gene Patterson and wife Kandi of Tyler; stepdaughter, Carolyn Albright and husband Michael of Winston Salem, North Carolina; siblings, Gloria Kelley and husband Tim of Castroville; grandchildren, Alexander Patterson, Sebastian Patterson, Francesca Patterson, Pierce Patterson, Sophia Patterson, Griffin Albright, Charlotte Albright, Lane Albright; niece, Lindsay Griffin and nephew, Grayson Griffin.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kelly Smith, Billy Beasley, Morie Sailor, Kirk Sailor, Humberto “Chito” Ruiz, Chris Ortega, Pat McFarland, and David Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brownsboro FFA, P.O. Box 465, Brownsboro, Texas 75756.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.