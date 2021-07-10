Richard Gregory Young
TYLER — Memorial services for Richard Young, 62, of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor McJohn Bagley officiating.
Mr. Young passed away July 8, 2021 in Tyler.
Richard Gregory Young was born September 9, 1958 in Spur, Texas, the son of Freddie Neil Young and Wanda Ann Montgomery. He served in the United States Air Force as a young man and spent a career working for Centerpoint Energy in Tyler for over 35 years. Richard enjoyed fishing, especially in the ocean for red snapper.
He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Stephen Dwayne Young.
Survivors include father, Freddie Young and wife Helen of Tyler; brother, Sam Young and wife Suzanna of Chandler; niece, Samandra Kay Nail and husband Shaun of Magnolia; nephew, Sky Wayne Young and wife Shea of Waco; great nephews, Micah Jay Nail, Mason James Nail and great niece, Claire Anne Young.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
 
 

