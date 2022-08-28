Richard F. Fedell
TYLER — Richard Fedell, husband, father, grandfather, brother, soldier, preacher, teacher, mentor, coach and friend passed away Thursday morning, July 21, 2022. He was born to Frederick and Edna Fedell on September 15, 1935 in Elkhart, Indiana. He was the great, great grandson of Chief Francis GodFroy “Pa-Lonz-Wa” of the Miami Indians. Richard graduated from Elkhart High School and soon after enlisted in the US Army. His military career, in which he achieved the rank of Command Sergeant Major spanned twenty-five years, taking him world-wide with over 750 parachute jumps as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. After military retirement he went to Bear Valley School of Preaching. Richard loved the Lord and spent the next thirty years teaching others about Jesus. He married Karleen Burnham in Elkhart, Indiana on December 30, 1956. Together they raised 4 children, Rodney, Ricky, & Randy Fedell and Kelly Fedell Howerton. Richard loved sports, playing basketball throughout his younger years, but was even more passionate about coaching kids, including his own. He also coached volleyball and basketball at East Texas Christian Academy. His other pastimes included woodworking, where he created clocks, bird houses and bird feeders. This creativity carried over to scrapbooking, whereupon he made over 40 beautiful memory books for all of his extended family. He also loved God’s creation, and loved being outdoors. Richard is survived by his wife, Karleen, son Rodney, son Randy and his wife Ann, son Ricky and his wife Karen, and daughter Kelly and her husband David. He beamed with delight at being called “Grandpa” by his numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters and a son, Stephen Michael Fedell. Richard was wise, kind, funny, obedient to God, fiercely loyal and proud to be an American. He will be honored in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on September 15, 2022. For anyone wishing to honor Richard, the family is collecting funds in hopes of building a small outdoor campus chapel for Grace Community High School in Tyler, TX. Donations may be given online at: https://www.gracetyler.org/support/ or payments may be mailed to: Grace Community, **Richard Fedell Memorial, 3001 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703. He will be missed by all that knew him. We know without a doubt that he heard the words from Matthew 25:21 “Well done good and faithful servant”.