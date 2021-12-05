Richard David Moody
TYLER — Born September 2, 1951 in Sidney, Nebraska, Richard was the son of Kenneth and Joan Moody. After graduating from Lufkin High School, Richard joined the Marine Corps in May of 1970 and served at multiple Marine Corps Air Stations in many capacities, including air traffic controller. He received numerous medals and commendations throughout his 23-year career. Later after retirement from the military, he enjoyed working at Tyler State Park and retired from the State in December, 2020 to fulfill his dream of travel with his wife until his passing on November 18, 2021.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Joan Moody. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Moody of Tyler; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Cathy Moody; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and T.C. Swanner; daughters, Ami Gray, Betsy Bearden and Jodi Davis; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Interment with military honors will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. Honor and memorial donations may be made online to Wounded Warriors Project or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.