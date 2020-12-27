Richard D. Gregory
TYLER — A graveside service for Richard D. Gregory, age 76 of Tyler, Texas, is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Lindale City Cemetery under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Richard passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 in Tyler. He was born June 18, 1944 in Tyler to the late Nicklous and Doris Jewel (Carruthers) Gregory. He was a lifelong resident of Tyler where he was a member of the West Erwin Church of Christ and VFW post 1799. Richard served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and later retired as a Transmissions Crew Foreman with Oncor Electric after 35 years of service. Richard enjoyed gardening, golfing, spending time with his family and his dog, Lucy, and was known to be quite the handyman. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Cheryl Gregory; and nieces, Natalie Renee Bass and Valerie Lynn Boggio. Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Johnna Gregory of Lindale; children, Richard Heath Gregory and Jennifer Gregory both of Tyler; brother, Michael Gregory and wife, Dana of Lindale; grandchildren, Makayla Shields and husband, Cameron, Nicholas Gregory, and Preslie Bass, of Tyler; great grandchildren, Brantley Brown and Scarlett Shields of Tyler; and numerous other loving family members and friends. Honorary pallbearers include the Transmissions Crew of Oncor Electric, Robert Florence, Monty Florence, Craig Florence, Darrell Florence, Pete Florence, Jerry Don Clancy, Cameron Shields, John Royce, Michael Royce, Randy Gay, Tony Duncan, Nick Duncan, and Keith Hodges. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Donald Richards and the staff of the Tyler Cancer Center. Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Hospice of East Texas. As a COVID-19 precaution, masks are required at all visitations and funeral services.
