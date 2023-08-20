Richard D. Fitch
TROUP — Richard D. “Paw-Paw” Fitch, 77, of Troup, passed away on August 15, 2023, in Tyler, Texas. He was born on February 24, 1946, in Palestine, Texas, to the late Lucius Casper Fitch and Norma Moss Fitch.
Funeral services for Richard Fitch will be 11:00 am, Monday, August 21, 2023, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, Texas, with Reverend Tommy Earl Burton officiating. Burial following at Fitch Cemetery, Troup, under Auspices of Dixie Masonic Lodge #272.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Monday, August 21, 2023, prior to the service.
Richard was a resident of the Troup community his entire life and a member of the Dixie Masonic Lodge #272 of Troup, Texas, where he served as Past Master of the Lodge twice. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite and York Rite. He retired from ranching. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid storyteller.
Richard is survived by his sister, LaNell Lindell and husband Curtis of New Summerfield; sons, John Thomas Herring and wife Kyrra of Whitehouse, and Daniel Lewis Herring and wife Lendy of Tyler; grandchildren, Morgan, Sydnei, Chandler, Zach, Lainey, and Skyelar; Numerous other relatives and friends.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Lucius Casper Fitch and Norma Moss Fitch, his wife Janice Dark Fitch and son, Dallas Lee Herring.
Pallbearers will be Gene Gay, Rex Worl, Kenneth Braswell, Tom Neely, Tad Neely, and Cliff McCrea.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Scottish Rites, scottishriteforchildren.org. or
The Scottish Rite Charitable Foundation
4 Queen Street South
Hamilton, Ontario L8P 3R3
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.