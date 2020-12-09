Richard Carl Davis

Richard passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Denison, Texas. He was born February 5, 1927, in Chickasha, Oklahoma, to parents Jefferson Lee Davis, and Alta Elizabeth McCulloch.
Richard was a faithful member of First Christian Church, Tyler, Texas, and truly cherished the numerous friendships made over the years with loving members and staff. He graduated college from Oklahoma A&M (now Oklahoma State University) and proudly worked for The Prudential Insurance Company for 36 years, beginning his career in 1950 as a farm loan appraiser. Over the years, and several moves across the United States, he culminated his long and successful career as Vice President, Real Estate Investments.
Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Frances Pruett Davis. He was married for the last 26 years to his loving wife, Doris Reynolds Koone Davis. Richard is survived by his three children: Doug and Carol Davis of Dallas, Texas, Rick and Jan Davis of Houston, Texas, and Marilyn and Brian Nicholson of Spring, Texas. His five grandsons are: Glen and Jennifer Davis of Dallas, Texas, Mark and Elizabeth Davis of Dallas, Texas, Greg and Sara Davis of Houston, Texas, Clay and Jessica Davis of San Antonio, Texas, and Andrew and Nicole Nicholson of Houston, Texas. He had five great-grandchildren: Jackson Davis, Logan Davis, Sam Davis, Molly Davis, and Emma Davis. Doris’s children are: Paul and Delise Koone of Shiner, Texas, Mark and Laura Koone of Sherman, Texas, Jan and Mark Tooley of Sherman, Texas, and Neil and Kris Koone of Amarillo, Texas. Grandchildren are: Jaclyn and Charles Blaschke of Shiner, Texas, Cory and Bailey Lee of Burleson, Texas, Allie Koone of Shiner, Texas, Brandon Koone of Sherman, Texas, Wesley Escobar of Plano, Texas, Brenna and Andy Prysby of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Brooke and Trey Braddock of Austin, Texas, Sam Koone of Amarillo, Texas, and Grace Koone of Amarillo, Texas. Great-grandchildren are: Hazel Lee, Tatum Lee, Bowen Cazarin, Aubrey Escobar, Warren Prysby, Emmy Prysby, and Graham Braddock.
If desired, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, Tyler.