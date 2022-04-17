Richard Anthony George
SAN BRUNO, CA — Richard Anthony George of San Bruno, CA was born in Tyler, TX on April 19, 1937 to the late Anthony and Josephine George. After graduating from high school, he proudly served six years in the U.S. Army where he was stationed overseas as well as in the United States. It was during that time that Richard developed a passion for travel which took him to places worldwide where he was able to explore a variety of cultures.
Since childhood, aviation has been a significant part of Richard’s life. This eventually led to his getting and maintaining a pilot’s license to fly single engine planes as well as gliders. After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, his lifelong love for learning motivated him to pursue and receive a doctorate in education from Boston University. Having taught math and science for 26 years, he retired and this gave him the opportunity to avidly pursue his strong interests in the arts and in photography.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Anthony George. He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Ann George of Irving, TX and Sister Carol George of Dallas, TX as well as numerous relatives. Richard died peacefully in Concord, CA on April 4, 2022 after a short illness.
