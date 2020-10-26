Rhonda O’Toole
TYLER — Rhonda O’Toole, 70, passed away on October 20, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. She was born to Lake and Juanita Roberts in Tyler on September 1, 1950. Rhonda graduated from Tyler High School and attended Tyler Junior College. Her love of music was well known, and she sang soprano and played cornet throughout high school and college. Rhonda retired from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler after over 40 years of service.
Rhonda is survived by her sister, DeLane Vanderbeck, her children Chris (Menda), Aubrey (Evan), and Kelli (Zach), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at the family’s request and a full celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rhonda’s name to your local SPCA or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
New pilates studio in Tyler hosts grand opening
-
The 'leaders of the economic rebound' honored by the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance
-
Brook Hill opens Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial and Walk of Honor outdoor exhibit
-
Business Notes: Trek Investment Group announces sale of 7-Eleven in Tyler; Lawyers selected2020 Texas Super Lawyers
-
Man arrested for arson in connection with fire at Coker Enterprises