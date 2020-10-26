Rhonda O’Toole
TYLER — Rhonda O’Toole, 70, passed away on October 20, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. She was born to Lake and Juanita Roberts in Tyler on September 1, 1950. Rhonda graduated from Tyler High School and attended Tyler Junior College. Her love of music was well known, and she sang soprano and played cornet throughout high school and college. Rhonda retired from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler after over 40 years of service.
Rhonda is survived by her sister, DeLane Vanderbeck, her children Chris (Menda), Aubrey (Evan), and Kelli (Zach), and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at the family’s request and a full celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rhonda’s name to your local SPCA or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

