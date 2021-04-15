Rhonda Lois You

Memorial services for Rhonda will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Andy Fauss officiating.
Rhonda loved collecting frogs, working in her flower beds and she loved her Dallas Cowboys. She loved her family with all of her heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert Eugene Hamilton and Jimmy Earl Hamilton.
She is survived by her children, Jeremy You of Frisco, TX, and Chris Southard and wife Tammy of Princeton, TX; brothers and sisters, Reva Ann Martin of Tecula, Linda Faye Thorn and husband Dean of Tyler, TX, Debbie Gail Morris and husband Mike of Whitehouse, TX, Wanda Joyce Gallegly and husband Danny Ray of Troup, TX, and Michael Ray Hamilton and wife Debbie of Overton, TX; and 1 grandchild, Asher You; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
