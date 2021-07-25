Rhonda LaRue Colwell
TYLER — Graveside services for Rhonda LaRue Colwell, 64, of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m. at William’s Cemetery in Chapel Hill with Heath Knox officiating.
Rhonda Colwell passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at her home in Tyler.
She was born October 6, 1956 in Dallas to Roy and Frances Smith.
Rhonda loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She loved planting flowers and gardening and she adored her pets. “Grams” enjoyed telling jokes, being silly and making others laugh. Rhonda loved the Lord and was proud of her baptism at New Life Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Rhonda was preceded in death by her husband, William Leonard Colwell and his parents William and Reba Colwell.
She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Schminkey and husband Wes; three grandchildren, Alyssa, Jaxon and Kinley Schminkey of Arp; her daughter Carla Carnes and husband Drew of Winona; brother Roy Smith and wife Suzy; brother Lonnie Smith and wife Gina all of Tyler and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.