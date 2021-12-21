Rhett B. Alsup
FORMERLY OF TYLER — Rhett B. Alsup, age 59, passed away unexpectedly of undiagnosed coronary disease at his home in Beaverton, Michigan on April 29,2021.
Born to the late Ronald Alsup and Hazel Smith Alsup on December 21, 1961 in Marshall, Texas. Much to the delight of big sister Jenny who insisted Santa Claus brought him. Only the source was incorrect, he truly was a precious gift.
He was a descendent of three pioneering families of East Texas. Two families of Smith lineage established churches throughout East Texas. Some are still active today. The Miller/Thompson/Alsup farm and orchard homestead between Tyler and Whitehouse, remained in the family until 2017.
As a child Rhett moved with his family to the Saginaw/Sanford area of Michigan. His life as an outdoorsman began in the woods, lakes and streams around his home.
After completing his education, he joined the Navy and served on the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy. After discharge he returned to the family farm near Tyler where he married and raised his family.
With the loving support of his uncle, J.D. Smith, his Dad, Ron and friend and mentor, Tommy Burton, he developed his carpentry skills and opened his business, Rhett B. Alsup Carpentry. He worked in the Tyler area for nearly four decades.
A gifted cook, his interest began as a small boy, sitting on the counter, banging his heels on the cabinet doors, watching every move his mom made. Graduating to “ stirring” and “sprinkling”, he maintained his love of cooking all of his life.
A gracious host, he cooked and prepared for most family and friend events. His professional level cheesecakes were a frequent request and he always complied.
In 2017, in anticipation of retirement, Rhett downsized his business and moved back to Michigan very near his childhood home. He renewed friendships, worked a little, hunted and fished a lot until his untimely death.
Rhett was predeceased by his infant daughter, Shannon; infant son, Jamey and Tammy Turney Alsup, mother of his children; father, Ronald B. Alsup; step-father, Joseph M. Guidroz; paternal grandparents, R.B. and Florence Alsup; maternal grandparents, Hubert { Doug } Smith and Rachel Henderson Smith.
Survivors include his son, Ryan B. Alsup, Tyler, Texas; daughter, Cassandra {Cassie} Alsup, Portland, Oregon; step-daughter, Jessica Jones, Tyler, Texas; granddaughter, Alexandra ( Allie) Maines, Hendersonville, N. Carolina; mother, Hazel Smith Hennington, Oroville, Ca; two sisters, Jenny Alsup, Brooklyn, N.Y. and Melanie { Joey } Bamford and husband Joel, Oroville, CA; niece, Rachel ( Vincent ) Ingrisano, Brooklyn, NY; nephew, Bryce L. Bamford, Oroville, CA; aunt, Nita (Donald) Richardson, Granbury, Texas; uncles, John D. Smith, Richmond, TX and David ( Martha) Smith, Azle, Texas.
With respect for distance and Covid 19 restrictions, a family memorial was held with interment pending.
So many things will be sorely missed about this man. Not least of all , his loving heart and great, great hugs. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.