Reverend Wardell Campbell
TYLER — Commemorating the life of a warrior Reverend Wardell Campbell. His love and legacy will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 12 pm in the sanctuary of the Dale Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. E. Charles Thomas serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUIRED. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.