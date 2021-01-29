Reverend Rada Donald Blevins
Reverend Rada Donald Blevins
TYLER — Private service for Reverend Rada Donald Blevins, III will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1 o’clock, at the North Star Baptist Church with Pastor Otis B. Winkley, eulogist. There will be a Public committal graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:30pm. Public viewing Friday, January 29, 2021 from 1pm-7pm at Greater New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Under the direction of Stanmore Funeral Home Longview, Tx and Precious Memories Mortuary Shreveport, LA
Rada was born to the parentage of Rada D. Blevins, Jr. and Vivian Joyce Roberson Blevins on November 20, 1959 in Tyler, TX. A product of the East End Community and attended schools in TISD.
He was a lifelong member of Greater New Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Associate Pastor.
He departed this life on January 22, 2021 in Tyler, TX.
Survivors include his son, Zachary D. Blevins, Dallas, TX. Siblings: Pamela R. Blevins-Conner (Reginald), Mexia, Texas; Sheila R. Blevins and Gary G. Blevins, Rachael R. Thompson (Joe) all of Tyler, TX. Kimberly Mosley and Kim Ridley (Ayisha) of Dallas, Texas and Aunt, Yvonne Lacy of Houston, Texas. A very special friend, Dr. Sandra Owens. Numerous nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

