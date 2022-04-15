Rev. Vernell Alexander
JACKSONVILLE — Vernell Alexander, 81, was born on August 20, 1940, in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Charlie and Nommie Kennedy Alexander. He was the youngest of 13 children.
On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, his wife of nearly 60 years, his children, and grandchildren were at Vernell’s side as he transitioned from his days on earth and entered his rest at 3:31 PM, joining his Savior in eternity.
Preceded in death by his parents and siblings he leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Minister N. Sue Alexander; sons, Gregory V. Alexander, N. Craig Alexander (Crystal); daughter, Ramona S. Alexander Walden; six grandchildren, LaDonald Ratray Alexander, Nia Cymone Alexander, Sterling Alexander Walden, Bre’Anna Raquel Alexander, Raquel Alexandria Walden, and Nixon Cole Alexander; one great-grandson, Legend R. Alexander; two brothers in law, H. Ben Johnson (Deborah), Marshall D. Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Rev. Vernell Alexander, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Kingdom Christian Center. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing Friday, April 15, 2022 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
If you are not able to join us in person, please join us in spirit as well as virtually via Live Stream at https://www.facebook.com/Yetta.TaylorAnderson, starting at 1:00 PM, on April 16, 2022. Amen.