Rev. L A Jones
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services for Rev. L A Jones, 82, of Longview, TX. will be held at 12:00 Noon., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Alpine Church of Christ, Longview, TX . Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Longview, TX. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com. Mask and social distancing will be required. L A Jones of Longview, Texas was born to the parents of Hosea and Ithema Jones on May 1,1938 in Flint, Texas. He departed this earthly life to join the LORD on November 29, 2020 at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital, Longview, Texas. L A began his education with the Tyler School District. He graduated in 1956 from Emmit Scott High School. Upon graduation L A joined the Marine Corps in June 1956 and received an Honorable Discharge in June 1958. He then decided to join the Air Force in July 1958 until he retired in July 1976 with a Honorable Discharge as a Tech Sgt. L A worked with the Vietnam War by shipping out B 52 bombers. L A retired in 1976 to open his own business Jones Family Trust Rental Homes. While L A was in the military, he continued his education. He went to Allan Hancock College in Lompoc, California and received his Associates of Art. He then went on to Laverne College in Laverne, California and received his Bachelor of Art. He wanted to continue his education by getting his Masters in Public Administration from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California. He completed his education with Honors from all 3 Colleges. L A loved the lord he joined church at Bethel Temple Church Of God In Christ at an early age. He joined Grace Temple Missionary Baptist upon moving to Lompoc, California. He led the women’s Sunday School group during his membership at Grace Temple. He received his Pastoral Doctrine from Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Upon moving back to Texas he was offered the Assistant Pastor position at Post Oak Baptist Church in Kilgore, Texas under the direction of Rev. Burton. He continued his relationship with Post Oak Baptist, Longview Baptist Temple and Bible Way Church until he was called home. L A loved to talk with you about the Lord. He is preceded in death by his parents- Hosea and Ithema Jones, grandparents- Eugene and Emma Turner, aunt -Dorothy Turner, father in law and mother in law A.W. and Armie Calico and son’s Eugene Allen Jones and James Earl Calico. He leaves to cherish his memories- his wife of 57 years Mary L. Jones; son-Treyvone Walters-Longview, TX; one sister-Jeanetha Swindell of Duncanville, TX; god granddaughter Hailey Fuller, Dallas, TX; brother in laws and sister in laws-William Calico, Kilgore, TX; Alice Thibodeaux (Jerald) Garland, TX; Sherrion Fuller (Raymond) Dallas, TX; Robert Calico, Kilgore, TX; Sandra Calico, Longview, TX; Rosemary Calico- Hopson (Hermann) Baytown, TX; LaJoyce Thompson (Harold) Longview, TX; and Allen Calico (Mapplelean) Dallas, TX. and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.