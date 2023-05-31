Rev. Jim “Jimmy” Ross
TYLER — Jim “Jimmy” Ross was born September 12, 1932 and peacefully died May 25, 2023 at his home in Neosho, Missouri surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. He was a native of the Church Hill community in Rusk County, Texas, and the son of Monnie and Maud Ross. He was one of their eight children all of whom graduated from Henderson High School. He furthered his education at Panola Junior College at Carthage, Texas, at Southwestern University at Georgetown, Texas, and at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas where he received a Master’s Degree in Theology.
Jimmy was a United Methodist minister for more than sixty years. Prior to entering the ministry, Jimmy served in the United States Army for two years. He was also an internal auditor for U.S. Steel Corporation for five years. In 1961 he received the call to serve his God and entered the ministry with the United Methodist Church. He was proud to serve United Methodist churches at Upshur County Rural Work near Gilmer, Danville near Kilgore, St. John’s and Cove Springs near Jacksonville. He was an associate minister at Trinity, in Beaumont, Texas. He also served the Grace and Gause circuits in Hearne, and the St. Luke’s and Asbury circuits in Beaumont, First United Methodist in Atlanta, Texas, St. Mark’s in Baytown, Tennison Memorial in Mt. Pleasant, Texas and First United Methodist in Bryan, Texas.
Jimmy was appointed to the Bishop’s Cabinet as District Superintendent of the Palestine District. He served in this capacity until his retirement from the ministry in June 2001. After retirement, he was called back into active ministerial service as District Superintendent for the Houston Southwest District. He retired for a second time in June 2002 but continued to preach whenever he was called upon.
Throughout his active ministry, Jimmy served on many boards and agencies of the United Methodist Church including the Conference Board of Ordained Ministry, Board of Trustees for Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, Texas and the Board of Trustees for Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine, Texas. He told anyone who would listen about his experiences as one of the first-ever youth campers when the center first fleshed out a summer youth camping program in 1949. One of his proudest ministerial achievements was in 1986 when he was elected by his peers to serve as a delegate from the Texas Annual Conference to the World Methodist Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Africa.
Jimmy was lucky enough to find love not once but three times during his life. At his death he was married to Karen Thornell of Nederland, Texas. Jointly they have five children, nineteen grandchildren and thirty-one great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wives, June Bowden of Bettie, Texas, Barbara Green of Jacksonville, Texas, and son, Robert Stacy Ross of Church Hill, Texas.
He is survived by his children, Kim Green and Allen Ross of Holly Lake Ranch, Texas, Daxton Holcomb of Neosho, Missouri, by daughter in law, Vickie Ross, a sister and brother, Betsy Terry of Canton, Texas and Donald Ross & wife Diane of Plano, Texas along with numerous nieces and nephews all of whom were dear to Jim and Karen.
A celebration of Jimmy’s life will be at Pollard United Methodist Church, Tyler, Texas at 1:30 on May 31, 2023. Visitation will be immediately prior to the service at 12:30 with graveside at Strong Cemetery in Church Hill, Rusk County. Pall bearers will be Garrett Bonner, Michael Cureton, Luke Holcomb, Robert McCasland, Jeremy Ross and Ryan Ross. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Clergy and wives of Clergy of the Texas Annual Conference.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Methodist Conference Center - Camper’s Fund or New Construction Fund, 400 Private Road, Palestine, Texas 75801, Southwestern University - Southwestern Fund, 1001 E. University Ave, Georgetown, Texas 78626 or the United Methodist Church of your choice.