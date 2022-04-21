Rev. James E. Dews, Sr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Rev. James E. Dews, Sr., 80, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Louis Baptist Church with Bishop David R. Houston as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Blackjack Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Rev. Dews passed on April 13, 2022. He was born October 26, 1941.
Public viewing will be Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.