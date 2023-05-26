Rev. Gene Edward Williams
TYLER — A celebration of life for Rev. Gene Williams, 73, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. J. L. Preston serving as eulogist. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Mr. Williams was born February 12, 1950 and transitioned peacefully surrounded by his family on May 18, 2023 in Tyler. He leaves to cherish his loving memories his loving wife Min. Patricia Brown Williams and a host of children, grandchildren, siblings, other relatives and friends.