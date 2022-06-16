Rev. Ennis Freeman, Jr.
HAWKINS — Funeral services for Rev. Ennis Freeman, Jr., 81, Hawkins, will be 12:00 pm on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Miles Chapel CME Church with Dr. Ricky Garner as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in DFW National Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Rev. Freeman passed on June 9, 2022. He was born June 12, 1940.
Public viewing will be Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 12:00 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.