Rev. Dr. Phillip Andrew Dancy
TYLER — A celebration of life service for the Rev. Dr. Phillip Andrew Dancy, 45, of Tyler will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church, with Dr. Jay Ferguson officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation to follow.
Rev. Dancy passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in Tyler. He was born April 13, 1978 in Memphis, TN to William Lavern Dancy Jr. and Brenda Hopper Martin.
Phillip was the pastor of Sylvania Church of Tyler. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a minor in English from the University of Memphis in 2000, a Master of Divinity in Church History and Theology from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in 2003, and a Ph.D. in Church History with a secondary emphasis in Theology from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in 2007.
He authored two books, “Pity the Fool” and “What About Mary?: How A Little Known Controversy Took The Earthly Mother Of Jesus And Made Her The Mother Of God.”
Phillip was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mae and Robert Hopper; step-grandfather, Curtis Martin; paternal grandparents William and Ilene Dancy. He is survived by his loving family including dear wife, Amanda, sons Andrew, Aiden, and Liam, all of Tyler; father Bill and stepmother Gale of Byhalia, MS; mother Brenda and stepfather Tim of Collierville, TN; brother Jason and wife Jeanni of Olive Branch, MS; grandmother Jean Martin of Collierville, TN; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, three nieces and one nephew.
Pallbearers will be Chad Barnes, Chris Brody, Scott Luhrs, Shane McGuire, Fletcher Smith, Jarrin Peeples, Len Teague, Neil Waters, the men who have carried him throughout his ministry in Tyler. Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Dancy, Chas Rowland, and all former elders of Sylvania Church during the Dancy family’s time in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a fund for the children in the name of Dancy Children’s Educational Fund at Sylvania Church (www.sylvaniachurch.com).