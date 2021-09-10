Rev. Dr. DC Brown
TYLER — The Celebration of Life and Legacy for Rev. Dr. D. C. Brown, 82 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the DC Brown Heritage Building with Dr. Archie Hicks officiating, and Pastor Derek Winkley serving as eulogist. (FACE MASK REQUIRED) Burial will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Rev. Brown was born on May 24, 1939 in Smith County and transitioned on September 2, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He graduated from Arp High School, and LeTourneau University. He was the Pastor of White Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Brown was a longtime manager at GE/Trane Company in Tyler. He served in the United States Army. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-7 p.m. at the DC Brown Heritage Building. (FACE MASK ARE REQUIRED)