Rev. Billy J. Boyd
TYLER — Services for Rev. Billy J. Boyd will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at New Harmony Cemetery, Van Zandt County. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Billy Joe Boyd was born July 12, 1936 in Houston, Texas. He had been a resident of Tyler for 40 years. He was a 1955 graduate of Chandler High School, and enlisted in the Navy from 1955-1959. He married Joyce E. Philpott in 1956. He was called into the ministry at the age of 17; he pastored several Assembly of God churches in the East Texas area. Billy retired from Texas State Department of Health, after 25 years of service.
Rev. Boyd passed away at the age of 84 on January 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard & Pearl Boyd; brothers, Bobby Boyd and Joe Boyd; and daughter-in-law, Marilyn Erickson Boyd.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Joyce Evelyn Boyd of Tyler; two sons, Dan Boyd and wife, Randa of Tyler and David Boyd of Ben Wheeler; sisters, Dianne Crawford and Norma Boyd, both of Ben Wheeler; and grandson, Casey Wade Boyd of Tyler.
