Rev. Betty Loris Smith Rogers
TYLER — Homegoing celebration for Rev. Betty Loris Smith Rogers, 71, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm December 11, 2021 at St. James CME Church with Pastor DeMarcus Howard as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery - Overton under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Rev. Rogers passed December 5, 2021. She was born July 8, 1950. She was pastor at Warren CME Church in Winona, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
Those left to cherish her memory include: son: Anthony Smith; daughter: Veronica Smith (Xavier) Gray; brothers: Melvin (Linda) Smith and Mikel (Sheila) Smith; sister: Virginia (Howard) Callaway; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, December 10, 2021 from 12:00 - 7:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.