Reta Frank Glaze
CHANDLER — Reta Frank McCurley Glaze went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the age of 87. Reta was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jimmy Glaze. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Steve McCallie; two grandsons, Jordan McCallie of Chuo, Japan, and Trenton McCallie and wife Christina, of Dallas; sister Rosie Wright of Chandler; and many extended family members.
Reta lived in the Chandler and Tyler, Texas communities and was a hairstylist for 35 years. Her greatest source of joy in life was her relationship with the Lord and loving her family. Her energy was endless when it came to providing for and spending time with her family. We will miss our mom, mother-in-law, grandmother, and sister, but we know that she has a new, glorified body, and we look forward to seeing her again in eternity.
