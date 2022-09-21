Reginald Lee Barnes
TYLER — Reginald “Lee” Barnes, 82, died peacefully at home with his family surrounding him with love and prayer on September 11, 2022. He was born on March 2, 1940, in El Paso, TX. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Phyllis Berner Barnes and parents, Marguerite, and Reginald Barnes Sr. and precious in laws, Ruth and Philip Berner.
He is survived by his beloved daughters, Barbara Whelan and Gary Turner of Landrum, South Carolina, Linda and Bob Gray of Brenham, Texas, and Kathy and Dwyane Dunn of Tyler, Texas, and Douglas Whelan of Greer, South Carolina; granddaughters: Julia Gray of Denton, Texas, Rebecca Gray of Brenham, Texas, and Shannon Whelan and Barrington Turner of Greer, South Carolina.
Over the years, Mr. Barnes accomplished many things! He was most proud of his daughters and the lives that they had created for themselves - all you had to do was talk with him for 2 minutes and you would hear about at least one, if not all his girls and grand-girls. He was a Major in the US Army having served a tour in Vietnam along with working with the embassies of Ethiopia and Thailand over the course of his career, earning a Bronze Star and multiple medals and accolades. Following his military service, he devoted his career to contracts and communications. All while being a devoted dad and husband.
He loved sports, music, and singing and was a faithful member of church choirs around the world! He shared his love of music, musicals, and sports with his children.
The family would like to thank the dedicated professionals of Hospice of East Texas and the St. Francis Episcopal Church Community for their care and support over the last few weeks.
Please join us in honoring and celebrating his life on October 8, 2022, at St. Francis Episcopal Church (3232 Jan Ave; Tyler, TX) at 10:00am. A reception to celebrate and reminisce will immediately follow the service.
Memorials can be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church (3232 Jan Ave; Tyler, TX 75701) or Hospice of East Texas (4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701).
He is survived by his beloved daughters, Barbara Whelan and Gary Turner of Landrum, South Carolina, Linda and Bob Gray of Brenham, Texas, and Kathy and Dwyane Dunn of Tyler, Texas, and Douglas Whelan of Greer, South Carolina; granddaughters: Julia Gray of Denton, Texas, Rebecca Gray of Brenham, Texas, and Shannon Whelan and Barrington Turner of Greer, South Carolina.
Over the years, Mr. Barnes accomplished many things! He was most proud of his daughters and the lives that they had created for themselves - all you had to do was talk with him for 2 minutes and you would hear about at least one, if not all his girls and grand-girls. He was a Major in the US Army having served a tour in Vietnam along with working with the embassies of Ethiopia and Thailand over the course of his career, earning a Bronze Star and multiple medals and accolades. Following his military service, he devoted his career to contracts and communications. All while being a devoted dad and husband.
He loved sports, music, and singing and was a faithful member of church choirs around the world! He shared his love of music, musicals, and sports with his children.
The family would like to thank the dedicated professionals of Hospice of East Texas and the St. Francis Episcopal Church Community for their care and support over the last few weeks.
Please join us in honoring and celebrating his life on October 8, 2022, at St. Francis Episcopal Church (3232 Jan Ave; Tyler, TX) at 10:00am. A reception to celebrate and reminisce will immediately follow the service.
Memorials can be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church (3232 Jan Ave; Tyler, TX 75701) or Hospice of East Texas (4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701).