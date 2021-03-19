Regina Goodwyn, MD
ALLEN — Regina Gail Harvey Goodwyn, M.D. Devoted Wife, Mother and Physician
Dr. Goodwyn arrived in this world in Tyler, Texas on November 1, 1958 and departed on March 16, 2021 at her home in Allen, Tx. A tireless advocate for the inherent value of a solid education, Dr. Goodwyn demanded nothing less than academic excellence of herself and always tried to instill the same values in those with whom she made contact during her brief time here on Earth. After graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas in 1977 with a perfect GPA of 4.0, she went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and ultimately her Doctor of Medicine Degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas. She overcame any obstacles that stood in her way through fierce self-determination and her brilliance as an emergency room physician shined brightly throughout her professional career. Through it all, and most importantly to her, she never lost sight of the importance of family and her commitment and devotion to her children and her husband never wavered. She was a true trailblazer; a beacon of light for all to see and never failed to inspire everyone with whom she made contact.
Dr. Goodwyn is the daughter of the late Myrtle Watson Brown and is survived by her husband, Larry Goodwyn; children, Justina Olivia Goodwyn, Lauren Mytrel Goodwyn and Lawrence Tyler Harvey Goodwyn; siblings, Charlton Harvey and Zelton Harvey, Jr.; father Zelton Harvey, Sr. and a host of other close relatives and extended family members.
Dr. Goodwyn will be laid to rest at 11 am on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Tyler, TX, under the direction of Brooks, Sterling & Garret Funeral Directors.
Public viewing at the funeral home, Friday 2:00-7:00 pm.
