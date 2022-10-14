Reggie Dean Martin
TENAHA — Reggie Dean Martin, of Tenaha TX, left this world on October 12, 2022 at the age of 65 years young. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts. We would love you to come and honor his life at Church of the Pines, 5201 S. Broadway Suite 134, Tyler, TX, 75703 on Monday, October 17th at 10 am.
He was predeceased by Jesse Martin (father), Shirlene Flannery (mother), Howard Martin (brother) and Reggie left behind his daughters, Jesscia Rhodes of Jasper, TX; Krista Thomas of Graford, TX; and Elizabeth Foster of Tyler, TX. Siblings are Verna Martin (West Tawokoni, TX); Laura “Diane” Woods (Point, TX); Jesse Martin Jr. (West Tawokoni, TX); Shannon Brown; and Sharon Horton (Dallas, Texas). We would love you to join us in honoring his life.