Rebecca “Beck” Wolf Roosth
TYLER — Graveside services for Rebecca “Beck” Wolf Roosth, 98, of Tyler will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Ahavath Achim Cemetery with Rabbi Alan Learner officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Roosth passed away Friday, July 22, 2022 in her home in Tyler, after a brief illness. She was born March 24, 1924 in Oklahoma City, OK to Barnett Wolf and Rosa Josephine Morrison Wolf and grew up in Davis, Oklahoma.
She graduated from University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Home Economics degree. She was active in numerous community organizations throughout her life including Hadassah and was one of the longest serving volunteers at ETMC Hospital.
Beck was a member of Congregation Ahavath Achim where she served many years as a Sunday School teacher, in numerous Sisterhood positions, and as Chair of the Cemetery Corporation.
Beck was preceded in death by her husband Sol Roosth, brothers: Sidney Wolf and Jerome Wolf, sisters: Lillian Roberts, Hannah Ruth Frank and Silvia Wolf. She is survived by her loving family including sons: Robert Barnett Roosth (Diane); Steven Carl Roosth (Debbie); Michael Barry Roosth (Linda Checkley), and daughter Eileen Roosth Jalnos (Robert); 8 grandchildren: Josie Griffin-Roosth (Ben Druhot), Brian Harrison Roosth (Jennifer), Julie Diane Roosth, Kelli Beth Cooney (Jim), Jennifer Lee Roosth, Chad Alexander Roosth (Amanda), David Lawrence Roosth (Rachel), and Steven Maxwell Jalnos (Mallory). In addition she is survived by 9 great-grandchildren: Olivia Kathlyn and James Aaron Cooney; Addison Sarah, Fred Solomon and Lauren Elizabeth Roosth; Eliza Wren and Scott Rhyland Roosth, Brady Mathew Roosth; and Charlotte May Jalnos.
The family wants to extend a very special thank you to her loving care-givers: Doris Jones, Latonya Jones, Kimbra Curtis, and Nikki Campbell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Congregation Ahavath Achim, 3501 S. Donnybrook Ave., Tyler, TX 75701(www.caatylertx.org) or PATH, 402 W. Front. St., Tyler, TX 75702 (www.pathhelps.org) or Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701(www.hospiceofeasttexas.org) or a charity of your choice.