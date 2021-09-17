Rebecca Anne “Becki” Johnson
TYLER — Rebecca Anne “Becki” Johnson went home to be with the Lord, September 14, 2021, she passed peacefully with her children close by. She was born in Tyler, TX to Ray and Hazel McBride on August 10, 1949. She was a sister to Mike and Kathy and married Fred on September 6, 1968.
Graveside services for Becki will be at Flint Cemetery on Friday, September 17th at 10 am.
Becki is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother. She is survived by her sister and her children: Daniel and Tammi Allen and their daughters Christina and Gabrielle; Philip and Cari Johnson and their children Luke, Ardyn, Ashlin, Mari, Elizabeth, Asa, Landen and Loren Johnson, Madison, Natalie and Ethan; Lee and Angela Johnson and their children Mallory, Alana, Dallas, Cassidy, and Leland; Chris and Samantha DeVries, Samantha’s daughter Raynie and her husband Fidel Castaneda and Alric.
Becki is with Jesus, and His spirit is with us, so there is a supernatural sense of togetherness even in this sad separation.
In the end, her children were all gathered in peaceful partnership speaking God’s truth and holding out His hope. Is there any gift more precious?
Becki was rambunctious and relentless in her affection for her loved ones and we will miss her greatly.