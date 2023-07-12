Reba N Graham (Wyatt)
CHANDLER — Reba Graham (Wyatt) is survived by her Husband Gordon Graham Sr, and 4 children: Gordon Graham Jr and wife Brenda: Rhonda Lawrick and husband William: Ricky Graham and wife Carrie: and Leann Perry and husband Sean. Twelve grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Sisters: Mary Albritton, and Linda Ford.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday July 15, 2:00 pm at Chandler First Assembly of God: 840 N Broad St Chandler Texas. Please come and share your memories with us.
