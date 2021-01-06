Reba “Mickey” Smith
VAN — Reba Smith was born November 18, 1930 in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Aldia C. Young and Agnes Bowers Young. She and her family moved to Mineola, Texas in 1940, when she as 10, and attended school there. In 1951, she moved to Dallas, where she became a Southwestern Bell operator. She later met and married a Dallas policeman, Eugene E. Smith. They were married for 60 years, and loved to travel. Many of their lasting friendships were made through their travels. Her life was filled with friends, family, her church, and community. In Pecos, Texas, she was a member of the Lady Sheriffs Posse, and held office with the Eastern Star. She received her 5 year pin working with Girl Scouts, and camp fire girls. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Colfax Womana??s Group, and Church of Christ Ladies Group.
Mickey passed away at the age of 90 on December 22, 2020 in Van. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene “Gene” Smith in 2013.
Survivors include her two daughters, Dari Fain and husband, Melvin of Granbury and Jeanne McGehee of Weatherford; one grandson, Chris Fain of Colorado; and three great-grandchildren, Sydney, Savanna, Nick and Sierra.
Mickey will be laid to rest next to her husband, Gene, in Laurel Land Memorial Park.
