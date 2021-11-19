Raymond Willie Farmer
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Raymond Farmer, 84, of Chandler, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Farmer passed away November 16, 2021 in Tyler.
Raymond Willie Farmer was born August 11, 1937 in Brownsboro, the son of Luther Melvin Farmer and Vinnie Blanche (Barton) Farmer. He graduated from Brownsboro High School in 1955 and served in the National Guard. Raymond worked as a DPS officer and later as a deputy for the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office during the 1960’s. He later went to work for Kelly Springfield in Tyler from the 1960’s until his retirement in the 1990’s. During that time, he also served as the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 in Henderson County as well as the City Judge for the City of Chandler. Raymond was a 50-year Mason and attended Chandler Lodge #993. During his free time he loved hunting, fishing and camping. He was outspoken, loved telling stories and enjoyed spending time with his friends playing dominoes, or, drinking coffee at Whataburger. Raymond will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Sammy Farmer and great granddaughter, Lydia Sykes.
Survivors include wife of 62 years, Sue Farmer of Chandler; children, Denise Farmer of Chandler, Bruce Farmer and wife Michele of Longview, Bryan Farmer and wife Lisa of Odessa; sisters, Sula Reilly of Balch Springs, Judy Hallmark and husband Dwayne of Athens, Charlotte Zost and husband Al of Athens; grandchildren, Abby Harville, Gray Harville and wife Jennifer, Nikolai Farmer, Luke Farmer and wife Jorri, Paul Farmer, Lauren Farmer, Leslie Farrer and husband Trevor; great grandchildren, Ellie Gentry, Colt Harville, Liam Farmer, Kirra Farmer, Ava Claire Farmer, Landon Strong, Lane Farrer, Jud Farrer as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gray Harville, Nikolai Farmer, Luke Farmer, Paul Farmer and Trevor Farrer.
A visitation will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.