Raymond Wesley
HAWKINS — Service For Raymond Wesley, 73, of Hawkins will be Tuesday, May 3, at 11 O’clock, at D & D All Faith Chapel, 171 Pear Rd. and Hwy 80 west Gladewater.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow in Fouke Cemetery, in Hawkins.
Visitation Monday from 1 pm until 6 pm at D & D All Faith Chapel at 171 Pear Rd. and Hwy 80 west Gladewater.
