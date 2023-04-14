Raymond Richard Odom
TYLER — Services for Raymond Richard Odom, 96, of Tyler will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Samuel J. Priddy, Pastor Johnathan Ellison, and Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. A reception will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Hospitality Room at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Odom passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2023.
Raymond was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Wanda Anglin Odom, his daughter, Carolyn K. Odom, and 3 grandsons: Andrew Sanders Odom, Robert Howze Niblack Jr., and Traylor Odom Niblack. Raymond is survived by his son Dr. Richard D. Odom and his wife Dorys Odom; 3 grandchildren: Mary-Margaret Odom Matranga and husband Daniel, Elizabeth Odom Jans and husband Josh, Cardo Odom and wife Sydney; 6 great-grandchildren: Eleanor and Raymond Matranga, Sawyer and Charlotte Jans, Blaine and River Odom.
Raymond was born August 10, 1926 in Bascom, Texas to William Booth Odom and Christine Brownlee Odom. Raymond graduated from Tyler High at 15 years of age. He worked in accounting for the Cotton Belt Railroad for 35 years and then as a real estate agent for another 35 years. Raymond was known for looking for a bargain and trying to make deals until his final days.
At 17 years old, Raymond was introduced to the love of his life, Wanda Anglin Odom, by the preacher at a small church outside of Kilgore, Texas. The preacher originally intended to introduce Raymond to another young woman, but she didn’t show up for the church service. Raymond was introduced to Wanda instead, and they were happily married for 77 years until her recent passing on February 19, 2023. On February 5, 2023, Raymond and Wanda celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary and her 95th birthday with friends and family.
Raymond’s life centered around church and family. He lovingly welcomed anyone in need into his home. He always saw the good in people. Raymond believed one should forgive others just as Christ forgives him, and always strove for peace among discord. Raymond taught Sunday School for 32 years at First Assembly of God Church in Tyler, together with his wife. Raymond and his wife were founding members of CrossPointe Church in Tyler.
Pallbearers will be Jason Meler, John Meler, Cliff Singleton, Gerald Lambert, Andy Herrell, John Allen Harris, Cardo Odom, Leland Swinney, and Jeffery Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Lancaster, Daniel Matranga, Rev. Joshua Jans, Tom DeKelso, Reggie Hudson, Paul Priddy, Les Sulser, and Wayne Gifford.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to CrossPointe Church in Tyler, 4642 FM 2813, Flint, Texas 75762.