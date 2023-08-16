Raymond Maxwell Trowbridge Jr.
TYLER — Raymond Maxwell Trowbridge, Jr., was born in Tyler, Texas on December 4, 1943. Max attended Bell Elementary,
Moore Junior High School, and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He earned a BS in Earth Science and
Geography from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. He owned and operated two oil exploration consulting services: Trowbridge Wellbore Analysts and Trowbridge Sample Service.
In 1956 Max put his faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and was baptized at the First Christian Church of Tyler, Texas.
Max excelled in sports. In Little League baseball Max was a strike-out pitcher. In middle school Max was quarterback for the Moore mustangs. Max became an avid golfer and tennis player. He holds two consecutive 2008 USTA Texas State Tennis Championship titles in doubles for the senior and super senior divisions.
Max loved the outdoors. He earned the rank of Eagle scout. He opened a sailboat company, becoming a certified master scuba diver. He loved to water ski and snow ski. Max became a high performance pilot with instrument certifications (IFR). He loved hunting, riflery, and archery.
The most defining thing in Max’s life was his commitment to the program of Alcoholics Anonymous. He maintained 49 years of continuous, unbroken sobriety. During his lifetime he attended thousands of AA meetings, sharing the story of his personal recovery and sponsoring many people.
Max is survived by his sister Arleen Trowbridge Jones, her husband Jack Jones of Tyler, and their sons James Jones and Stan Jones; and his sister Betty Jane Trowbridge Gammill of Brandon, Florida, and her sons Alex Gammill and Ari Gammill of Austin, Texas.
A celebration of Max’s life will be held on Saturday, August 19, at 2 p.m. at 2328 Aberdeen Drive in Tyler, Texas.