Raymond Lee Layne
TYLER — Funeral services for Raymond Lee Layne, 88, of Tyler will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 2:30 pm, with Rev. Kevin Burdette officiating. Graveside service will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Layne left his earthly body and walked into the arms of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
He was born April 7, 1934, in Arp, Texas, to George Edward Layne and Nannie Jane Frazier Layne.
Raymond started out in the auto paint & body Industry where he first worked at King Chevrolet in Tyler. He went into paint & body sales, becoming a sales rep for RM, and a painter at Riley’s Paint & Body in Longview. He then worked at Bass Chevrolet until he opened Tyler Paint & Body Supply in 1982.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou Layne of Tyler, daughter Maura Plemons of Mexia, daughter-in-law Karen Layne of Wortham, daughter Karla Biggers of Waco, son and daughter-in-law Jason & Ashley Layne of Tyler, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ray Henry (Hank) Layne and his daughter, Lisa Layne Fletcher.
Family Pallbearers honoring Raymond are Casey Layne, Cade Layne, Coy Plemons, Mario Medina, Hudson Layne, and Chris Meadows.
Visitation is scheduled before service begins from 1:30-2:30 pm Friday at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, gift donations in Raymond’s name may be sent to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).