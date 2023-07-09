Raymond Hedge III
TYLER — Raymond Harvey Hedge, III entered the gates of heaven on June 29, 2023. He bravely and steadfastly faced challenging medical conditions throughout 26 years, and through it all, he never complained, stopped loving and experiencing life, or lost hope.
Raymond was born on May 14, 1958, at Fort Huachuca, Arizona while his father was serving as a US Army surgeon. His parents were Raymond Harvey Hedge, Jr., M.D., and Del Rose Birdsong Hedge Yale. He moved to Tyler when he was three years old and lived there for the remainder of his life.
He attended Robert E. Lee High School, graduating in 1976. In 1981, he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Texas Tech University. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, where he made lifelong friends.
In 1983, he married his college sweetheart, Leesa Renea Nickels of Lubbock. They recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
After graduation, Raymond returned to Tyler, where he was an independent petroleum landman. He maintained the same office as his grandfather, in the People’s Petroleum Building. Raymond was exceptional in his work, where his easy and engaging manner helped close many difficult transactions.
Raymond loved his family intensely, especially Leesa. He was the “fun uncle,” and his nieces and nephews loved him dearly. Raymond had many friends, and he was fiercely loyal to them. They spent many hours together on the water, hunting, and looking for balls on the golf course. His dogs were absolute members of Raymond’s family, and how he loved and treated them showed his tender heart.
Raymond had a passion for life and the outdoors. He was in awe of the beauty and wonder of God’s creation, all creatures great and small. He spent many hours learning about and observing birds in flight, animals in the wild, and fish in the water. He was an avid and exceptional fisherman and found his peace on the lake fishing.
Raymond was a member of Ferndale Club and Willowbrook Country Club, where he enjoyed many hours on the golf course with his friends. He continued the involvement his family had for three generations in the Texas Rose Festival. He served several years as an Escort Wrangler and was President, Vice-President and Treasurer of the Order of the Rose. One of his most enjoyable experiences was in 2000, when he organized the Queen’s Ball. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon.
He is survived by his wife, Leesa and dogs, Napoleon and Lucy, two sisters and a brother-in-law, Carolyn Hedge Baird, Wayne and Hollee Hedge Clawater, all of Houston; a sister-in-law, Dr. Beth Nickels of Lubbock; an uncle and aunt, Joel and Sydney Hedge of Dallas; an aunt, Sylvia Birdsong Riley of Dallas; step-brothers, Stephen Yale, Paul Yale and his wife, Paula, and Greg Yale; several nieces and nephews, and much-loved cousins.
He is predeceased by his grandparents, Raymond and Virginia Hedge, Fred and Gussie Mae Birdsong; his parents and younger brother, Frederick Morris Hedge, his dogs Jack, Daisy, Buddy, and Phoebe.
His wife and family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the infinite number of physicians and care providers over the years that helped him to live many happy and quality years on this earth. We are especially grateful to Dr. Steven Keuer, Dr. Bill Turner, Dr. Charles Beall, Dr. Roy Gerard, Dr. James Brugarolas, Dr. Arthur Sagalowsky, Dr. Sheldon Freeburg, Dr. Daniel Jackman, Dr. Robert Timmerman, and the entire staff of Tyler Home Dialysis.
Over his last months, Raymond was attended to by an amazing and dedicated group, that in just a short time, he and Leesa loved like family: Lee Reese, Shcrenna Bircher, Seana Pak, Jennifer Vargas, Latonya Henderson, Karen (Sha) Ervin, Victoria Criss and TaLyshia Christopher.
Honorary Pallbearers are Allen Bell, Randy Massad, Steve Pace, Harry Caserta, Steve Calhoun, Vaughn Powell, Bill McCain, Jim Hubley, all of Tyler. Greg Hunt and David Twiss of Dallas and Gary Walker of Houston.
A memorial service and celebration of Raymond’s life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Tyler on July 11, 2023 at 11a.m., followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.fpctyler.com) or to the charity of your choice.