Raymond F. Johnson
TYLER — A funeral Mass for Raymond F. Johnson, 90 of Tyler will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with Bishop Joseph Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at home in Tyler. He was born May 24, 1931 in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Jacob Benjamin Johnson and Loretta Ahern Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Ann Johnson; by his son, Greg Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia; and by his daughter, Catherine Humphrey and his son-in-law David Humphrey of Tyler. Raymond had four grandchildren: Jordan Humphrey, Tyler Humphrey, Whitney Williams (married to Chase Williams), and Nicholas Humphrey (married to Audra Wade Humphrey), all of Tyler, as well as three great-grandchildren: Jack, Luke, and Henry Williams.
Raymond was a member of the Cathedral of the immaculate Conception. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1949 and later attended Texas A&M University and Michigan State University. Raymond served in the United States Air Force and for three years was stationed at Burtonwood Air Force Base in England. He was honorably discharged in 1954.
After returning home, Raymond worked for the Tyler Police Department and then for La Gloria Oil Refinery. Beginning in the 1960s he was self-employed for over fifty years as a home builder, realtor and land developer. He was a member of the Greater Tyler Area Realtors and the Tyler Area Builders Association.
Raymond was an avid runner for most of his adult life. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, and was an industrious worker throughout his life. He was a devoted son, husband, father grandfather and great-grandfather.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Mickey, Howard and Rosemary Johnson.
Raymond is also survived by his siblings, John L. Johnson (married to Adele), Eugene Johnson, Janet Johnson, Kenneth Johnson (married to Marilyn), and Michael Johnson (married to JoAnn), and by many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Humphrey, Tyler Humphrey, Nicholas Humphrey, Chase Williams, Tony Johnson, and Mark Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be John L. Johnson, Eugene Johnson, Kenneth Johnson, and Michael Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of the giver’s choice.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers: Sophia, Diane, Dena, Marilyn, and the Hospice of East Texas.
Rosary is scheduled for Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will follow till 8:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.