Raymond Dewayne Harvey
RUSK — Raymond Dewayne Harvey, was born November 19, 1997 and entered eternal life on March 18, 2021. He was 23 years old. A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at the Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Pastors Robin Parsons, John Valentine, and Paul Gates will officiate. Raymond will be laid to rest at the Monk Family Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Monday, March 22, 2021 and friends are cordially invited to visit with the Harvey family from 3 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Raymond was baptized at the Gallatin Missionary Baptist church, and currently attended the First Apostolic Church in Dialville. Raymond loved to hunt, fish, and be outside working on anything he could get his hands on. Raymond loved his friends, and deeply cherished his family. He was preceded in death by his grandfather James Royce Monk. Left to cherish Raymond’s memory are his parents, Herman Harvey II and wife Ramona Monk; half-brother, James Harvey and wife Lera of Lufkin; grandmother, Ollie Mae Monk of Rusk; grandparents, Herman Dee Harvey Sr. and wife Annette of Lufkin; uncles, Everett Monk and wife Teresa of Rusk, Wayne Monk and wife Traci of Rusk and Justin Harvey and wife Marlena of Lufkin. He is also survived by cousins, Kebra McDougal and husband Kyle of Tyler, Kyle Monk of Austin, Kayla Martin and husband David of Rusk, HaLee Monk of Rusk, Destiny and Jose of Lufkin, Jessica Matthews and husband Ryan of College Station and Brianne Harvey of Dickenson; niece, Katie Harvey; nephew Abel Harvey both of Lufkin. Other family members include Cason Martin, Kolton Martin, KyLee Martin, Claire Matthews, Parker Matthews, and Lydia Matthews. Pallbearers will be Gage Parker, Hayden Helm, Jesse Holman, Wade Burris, Cade Emerson, Clayton Hall, Tanner Chandler and Landon Moore. Honorary pallbearers are Cannon Simmons, Nick Martin, Cade Carpenter, Toby Goff, Cullen Hagen, Travis King, Chase Stanley, Parker Clark, Adam Traylor, Jackson Loya, Brandon Kinney and Dusty Shank.
