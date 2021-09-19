Ray Hunt
TYLER — Our family’s Dad and PawPaw, Ray Hunt was called from this earth by God on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the age of 87, to life everlasting through his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Ray was born to this world on July 1, 1934 in Winnsboro Texas to the late Guy and Augusta Hunt. In high school he met and then married the late Barbara Joann Blundell, his soul mate for 64 years. Together they received college education and worked in Dallas before moving to Tyler in 1956 to start their family.
Ray became a first responder before the expression existed by joining the City of Tyler Fire Department as a fire fighter, engine driver, scuba diver, mobile rescuer and life saver. During his 20 years of service Ray was appointed to be certified by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons as an instructor for various types of emergency care, U.S. Department of the Army for Explosive Ordinance Reconnaissance, Texas State Department of Health for Initial Emergency Care/Transportation and Radiological Monitoring, Texas Eastern University for Occupational Safety and Health and Industrial Environmental Problems, Red Adair Safety and Training Division for Hydrogen Sulfide Safety Supervision, and as an affiliate member of the American Society of Safety Engineers. He also received recognitions from The American National Red Cross for over 2000 volunteer training hours in the activities of first aid, small craft and water safety programs, and the American Heart Association for service in the fight against cardiovascular disease.
Among many things, Ray enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and quail hunting. He also enjoyed being a scout master and a baseball coach. Ray and Joann, with fellow beloved members of the former Trinity Baptist Church in Tyler enjoyed yearly vacations to various locations to help construct churches.
Ray will be greeted in eternity by his loving mother, wife Joann, and other family members including twin brother Roy and wife Mary Lynn, and brother Buford and wife Dorothy. Left to continue his blessings are son Tim and Robin Hunt of Tyler; daughter Tammy and Marc Lemons of Brownsboro, his most cherished grand and great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ray’s life will be celebrated in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler with visitation at 10:00 AM and service at 11:00 AM on Monday 9/20/2021, officiated by Reverend Dr. Chris Pulliam of First Christian Church Tyler. Following, his body will be escorted by Tyler Fire and laid to rest at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery by Reverend Danny Bristow, Tyler Fire Chaplain.
Gifts in remembrance of Ray will be appreciated if sent to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler TX 75701, and/or the Tyler Fire Dept. 1718 W. Houston, Tyler TX 75702 to fund a TFD community commitment of choice.