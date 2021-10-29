Randy Warren
WINONA — Funeral services for Randy Warren are scheduled for Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:00 am at Mt. Zion CME -Kilgore with Rev. Perfice Atkins eulogist. Interment will be held in Warren Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Randy Warren was born May 20, 1959 to Martin Warren, Sr. and Lois Square Warren in Tyler, Texas. He was a graduate of Chapel Hill High School Class of 1977. Randy was a construction worker with Warren Construction.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Glen Warren and Rickey Warren.
He leaves as survivors, siblings, Martin L. Warren, Jr., Gary Warren, Don R. Warren, Ronny Warren, Tina Warren-Crawford and Nina Warren. Aunt, Jeanell Rider and uncle, Alvin Square. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins family and friends.
Public viewing on Friday 1:00-8:00 pm. Family hour 5:00-6:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!!