Randy Mays Fitzgerald
BULLARD — Funeral services for Randy Mays Fitzgerald, 70 of Bullard will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 26, 2022 in the Bailey & Foster Funeral Home Chapel in Palestine with Rev. Ken McEachern officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford Cemetery. A visitation will be held thirty minutes prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
Randy was born June 30, 1952 in Palestine to Buel and Orell (Mays) Fitzgerald. He passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Randy graduated from Baylor University, Perkins School of Theology and received his doctorate of ministry from Fuller Theological Seminary. Randy started preaching at 18 years old and pastored numerous Methodist churches in the East Texas area.
Randy was a loyal, faithful and selfless friend. He loved watching sports with Karen, spending time with his grandchildren, working at the farm and reading his bible daily.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gary Fitzgerald.
He is survived by his wife Karen; and family: Jack & Lauren Dunaway, Liberty and Finley; Jamie & Bryan Duke, Rylan, Kinley and Jameson; Tiffany Gulledge, Peyton and Preslie.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial gifts be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boore, NC 28607.
