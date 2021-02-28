Randolph Sherling
BERNE, NY — Randolph Sherling, 83, passed away February 22, 2021. He was born in Montgomery, AL to the late Randolph R. Sherling Sr., and Virginia Barnes Sherling. He was called up for the Berlin Crisis and served in the United States Army. He was a retired Captain of the Mounted Unit of the Sarasota Sheriff’s Department after 14 years. He also was a Firefighter and Commander for D.A.R.T., a horse rescue operation.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Kathleen DePasquale Sherling; Sister, Cheryl Magli of Franklin, TN; daughters, Lilo Buppert (Bill) of Tucson, AZ, Charlotte Krasinski (Ray) of North Port, FL, Jennifer Kambhampati (Srinivas) of Oviedo, FL; 6 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Countryside Funeral Home with Pastor C. Patton Williams officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in Anthony Cemetery, Anthony, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.