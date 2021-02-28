Randolph Sherling

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Kathleen DePasquale Sherling; Sister, Cheryl Magli of Franklin, TN; daughters, Lilo Buppert (Bill) of Tucson, AZ, Charlotte Krasinski (Ray) of North Port, FL, Jennifer Kambhampati (Srinivas) of Oviedo, FL; 6 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Countryside Funeral Home with Pastor C. Patton Williams officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be in Anthony Cemetery, Anthony, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.