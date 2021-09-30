Randel “Randy” David Kersh
TYLER — Services for Randy Kersh, 68, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, October 1st at 11:00 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Trammell officiating.
Burial will follow at Bascom cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit.
Randy Kersh passed away on Moday , September 27th in Tyler.
Randy Kersh was born November 20th 1952 in Tyler to Gerald and Mae Kersh.
Randy was married to his wife Debbie Kersh for 31 years. He retired from Christus Hospital, after 30 years of service as grounds man. He loved football, Nascar and anything Bigfoot. He also officiated football for 24 years and loved the members of the football chapter. He also loved traveling.
Randy is survived by wife Debbie Kersh; son, Brandon Kersh; brother, Robert Kersh and wife Deborah and mother, Eva Mae Kersh.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Kersh.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Hicks, Tommy Nichols, Mike Pardue, Ken Holland, Rusty Bledsoe and Mason Bledsoe.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7;00 PM on Thursday, September 30th at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit.
